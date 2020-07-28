martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
NARRATIVE PASTS

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 28 luglio 2020

Cover

Narrative Pasts

The Making of a Muslim Community in Gujarat, c. 1400-1650

Author Dr. Jyoti Gulati Balachandran

Author Information

Jyoti Gulati Balachandran, Assistant Professor of History, Pennsylvania State University

Jyoti Gulati Balachandran is Assistant Professor of History at Pennsylvania State University. A historian of medieval and early modern (c. 1200-1800) South Asia, Balachandran received her doctoral degree at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is interested in social and cultural histories of Muslim communities in Gujarat and the wider Indian Ocean world. Her research has appeared in the Indian Economic and Social History Review and she has contributed several articles to the third edition of the Encyclopaedia of Islam.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/narrative-pasts-9780190123994?cc=us&lang=en

