22.3 C
Rome
domenica, Giugno 19, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Narendra Modi-2022-06-19 03:40

By Redazione
0
2

Must read

Redazione

Glad to have received several inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat scheduled for the 26th. Do keep your ideas coming either on MyGov or the NaMo App. https://t.co/3KGfEqxtwv
Twitter – Narendra Modi

Previous articleNarendra Modi-2022-06-19 03:37
Next articlePMO India-2022-06-19 03:41
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia