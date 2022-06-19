Twitter Narendra Modi-2022-06-19 03:40 By Redazione 19 Giugno 2022 0 2 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Narendra Modi-2022-06-19 03:45 19 Giugno 2022 Geert Wilders-2022-06-19 03:42 19 Giugno 2022 2022-06-19 03:23:05 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.9 – 3 km NE Vallo di Nera (PG) 19 Giugno 2022 PMO India-2022-06-19 03:41 19 Giugno 2022 Redazione Glad to have received several inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat scheduled for the 26th. Do keep your ideas coming either on MyGov or the NaMo App. https://t.co/3KGfEqxtwvTwitter – Narendra Modi 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNarendra Modi-2022-06-19 03:37Next articlePMO India-2022-06-19 03:41 - Advertisement - Correlati Narendra Modi-2022-06-19 03:45 19 Giugno 2022 Geert Wilders-2022-06-19 03:42 19 Giugno 2022 PMO India-2022-06-19 03:41 19 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Narendra Modi-2022-06-19 03:45 19 Giugno 2022 Geert Wilders-2022-06-19 03:42 19 Giugno 2022 2022-06-19 03:23:05 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.9 – 3 km NE Vallo di Nera (PG) 19 Giugno 2022 PMO India-2022-06-19 03:41 19 Giugno 2022 Narendra Modi-2022-06-19 03:40 19 Giugno 2022