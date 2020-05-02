NANOSTIMULATORS BOOST STEM CELLS FOR MUSCLE REPAIR

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 02 maggio 2020 (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Bureau) In regenerative medicine, an ideal treatment for patients whose muscles are damaged from lack of oxygen would be to invigorate them with an injection of their own stem cells.Illinois researchers demonstrated that ‘nanostimulators’ – -nanoparticles seeded with a molecule the body naturally produces to prompt stem cells to heal wounds — can amp up stem cells’ regenerative powers in a targeted limb in mice.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uoia-nbs050120.php