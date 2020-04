(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 18 aprile 2020 (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München) Researchers of Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich have synthesized nanoparticles that can be induced by a change in pH to release a deadly dose of ionized iron within cells. This mechanism could potentially open up new approaches to the targeted elimination of malignant tumors.

