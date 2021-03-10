mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
NANOMECHANICS OF ANTIMONENE ALLOTROPES UNDER TENSILE LOADING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05563H, Paper
Tanmay Sarkar Akash, Rafsan A. S. I. Subad, Pritom Bose, Md Mahbubul Islam
Mechanical properties of monolayer antimonene been investigated with molecular dynamics simulations. A crackline stress distribution based fracture toughness calculation is established as a method to compare with Griffith’s criterion for highly brittle 2D materials.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/D6eAFkCUaZU/D0CP05563H

