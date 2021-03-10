NANOMECHANICS OF ANTIMONENE ALLOTROPES UNDER TENSILE LOADING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05563H, Paper

Tanmay Sarkar Akash, Rafsan A. S. I. Subad, Pritom Bose, Md Mahbubul Islam

Mechanical properties of monolayer antimonene been investigated with molecular dynamics simulations. A crackline stress distribution based fracture toughness calculation is established as a method to compare with Griffith’s criterion for highly brittle 2D materials.

