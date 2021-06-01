(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 01 giugno 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00218J, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Martine Darwish, Xinxin Gao, Whitney Shatz, Hong Li, May Lin, Yvonne Franke, Christine Tam, Kyle Mortara, Inna Zilberley, Rami Hannoush, Craig Blanchette
Nanolipoprotein particles (NLPs) have been evaluated as an in vivo delivery vehicle for a variety of molecules of therapeutic interest. However, delivery of peptide-like drugs in combination with therapeutic Fabs…
