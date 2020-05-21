giovedì, Maggio 21, 2020
NANOFORMULATION-BY-DESIGN: AN EXPERIMENTAL AND MOLECULAR DYNAMICS STUDY FOR POLYMER COATED DRUG NANOPARTICLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19521-19533
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00408A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Ioanna Danai Styliari, Vincenzo Taresco, Andrew Theophilus, Cameron Alexander, Martin Garnett, Charles Laughton
Experimental studies of drug–polymer nanoparticle formation combined with molecular dynamics simulations provide atomistic explanations for the high drug loadings obtained.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/kkNVfxcwxOw/D0RA00408A

