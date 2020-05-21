NANOFORMULATION-BY-DESIGN: AN EXPERIMENTAL AND MOLECULAR DYNAMICS STUDY FOR POLYMER COATED DRUG NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19521-19533
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00408A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Ioanna Danai Styliari, Vincenzo Taresco, Andrew Theophilus, Cameron Alexander, Martin Garnett, Charles Laughton
Experimental studies of drug–polymer nanoparticle formation combined with molecular dynamics simulations provide atomistic explanations for the high drug loadings obtained.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
