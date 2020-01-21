21 Gennaio 2020
NANOELECTRODE-MEDIATED SINGLE NEURON ACTIVATION
NANOELECTRODE-MEDIATED SINGLE NEURON ACTIVATION

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Elucidating the cellular dynamics at the level of a single neuron and its associated role within neuronal circuits is essential for interpreting the complex brain nature. To investigate the operation of neural activity within its network, it is necessary to precisely manipulate the activation of each neuron and verify its propagation path via synaptic connection. In this study, by exploiting the intrinsic physical and electrical advantages of nanoelectrode, a vertical nanowire multi electrode array (VNMEA) is developed for neuronal activation platform presenting the spatially confined effect to intracellular space of individual cells. VNMEA makes a distinct difference between interior and exterior cell potential and current density, deriving the superior effects in activating Ca2+ responses compared to extracellular methods under the same condition, with about 2.9-fold higher amplitude of Ca2+ elevation and 2.6-fold faster recovery rate. Moreover, the synchronized propagation of evoked activities is shown in connected neurons implying cell-to-cell communications following the intracellular stimulation. The simulation and experimental consequences prove the outstanding property of temporal/spatial confinement of VNMEA-mediated intracellular stimulation to activate a single neuron and show its potential in localizing spiking neurons within neuronal populations, which may be utilized to reveal the connection and activation modalities of neural networks.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/hLQ5zSLH_ik/C9NR10559J

