venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Breaking News

MADAGASCAR NATIONAL DAY

MADAGASCAR NATIONAL DAY

MADAGASCAR NATIONAL DAY

MONTENEGRO : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT; PRESS RELEASE;…

GIOVEDì 25 GIUGNO 2020 – 235ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

A CULTURE OF CARING: A CONVERSATION WITH GLOBE TELECOM’S GLENN ESTRELLA

SUDAN PARTNERSHIP CONFERENCE: JOINT PRESS RELEASE BY THE CO-HOSTS (GERMANY, THE EU,…

VESCOVI USA, NUOVO RAPPORTO SU ABUSI: IN AUMENTO LE DENUNCE

EU GLOBAL RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS IN CABO VERDE

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION IN MONGOLIA

Agenparl

NANOCOMPOSITE HYDROGELS FOR TISSUE ENGINEERING APPLICATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 26 giugno 2020

Tissue engineering is an important field of regenerative medicine which combines scaffolds and cell transplantation to develop substitute tissues and/or promote tissue regeneration. Hydrogel, a three-dimensional network with high water content and biocompatibility, has been widely used as scaffolds to mimic structure and properties of tissues. However, the low mechanical strength and limited functions of the traditional hydrogels greatly limited their applications in tissue engineering. Recently, nanocomposite hydrogel, with its advantages of high mechanical property and some unique properties (such as electrical conductivity, antibacterial, antioxidation, magnetic responsiveness, etc.), has emerged as the most versatile and innovative technology which provides a new opportunity as a unique tool for fabricating hydrogels with excellent properties. In this review, we summarize the recent advances in fabricating nanocomposite hydrogels and their applications in tissue engineering. Meanwhile, the future and prospects of nanocomposite hydrogels for tissue engineering have also been discussed.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/IAxdBpHy3hw/D0NR03785K

Post collegati

MIX AND (MIS)MATCH: FURTHER STUDIES OF THE ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE AND MIXED-VALENCE CHARACTERISTICS OF 1,4-DIETHYNYLBENZENE-BRIDGED BIMETALLIC COMPLEXES

Redazione

FUNCTIONAL RESERVOIR MICROCAPSULES GENERATED VIA MICROFLUIDIC FABRICATION FOR LONG-TERM CARDIOVASCULAR THERAPEUTICS

Redazione

NANOCOMPOSITE HYDROGELS FOR TISSUE ENGINEERING APPLICATIONS

Redazione

RECENT ADVANCES IN HIGHER ORDER ROTAXANE ARCHITECTURES

Redazione

PRESENTATION BY VASILIKI ANDREADELLI, ILIAKTIDA AMKE

Redazione

WEBINAIRE: L’UE ET L’AFRIQUE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More