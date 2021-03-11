giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
NANO-MANGANESE OXIDE AND REDUCED GRAPHENE OXIDE INCORPORATED POLYACRYLONITRILE FIBER MATS AS ELECTRODE MATERIAL FOR CAPACITIVE DEIONIZATION (CDI) TECHNOLOGY

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA01075H, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Nalin De Silva, Induni Siriwardena, Nadeesha P. W. Rathuwadu, Damayanthi Dahanayake, Chanaka Sandaruwan, Rohini De Silva
Capacitive deionization (CDI) is a trending water desalination method, during which the impurity ions in water can be removed by electrosorption. In this study, nano-manganese dioxide (MnO2) and reduced graphene…
