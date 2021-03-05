NANO-BIO INTERFACE BETWEEN HUMAN PLASMA AND NIOSOMES WITH DIFFERENT FORMULATIONS INDICATES PROTEIN CORONA PATTERNS FOR NANOPARTICLE CELL TARGETING AND UPTAKE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR07229J, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Esther Imperlini, Christian Celia, Armando Cevenini, Annalisa Mandola, Maddalena Raia, Massimo Fresta, Stefania Orrù, Luisa Di Marzio, Francesco Salvatore

Polysorbate effects on nano-bio interactions: niosome (NIO) formulations containing Tween 20 and 21 (TW20/21) and cholesterol are promising drug delivery systems.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/ojrqNfQusnc/D0NR07229J