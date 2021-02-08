NAJRAN: KING KHALED HOSPITAL LAUNCHES NUTRITIONAL INITIATIVE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

​King Khaled Hospital in Najran has launched an awareness campaign under the theme “My Health My Food” through smart apps. The campaign aims to educate patients with heart disease, blood pressure, cancer, obesity, diabetes, celiac disease (wheat allergy), thinness, stunting, nutritional anemia, and kidneys.​

According to Najran Health Affairs, the initiative provides virtual consultation services for target groups via WhatsApp. The services include nutritional assessment, consultations, and dieting under the supervision of specialists.

It is to be noted that the nutrition clinics at King Khaled Hospital have provided nutritional consultations to 2,350 patients over the past year.

