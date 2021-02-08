lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
Breaking News

HOUTHI ATTACKS IMPACTING CIVILIANS

HOUTHI ATTACKS IMPACTING CIVILIANS

FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION IS A CRIME. NOTHING JUSTIFIES IT. NO ONE SHOULD…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

EU PROVIDES EUR 20 MILLION TO PACIFIC TO SUPPORT HEALTH SECTOR RESPONSES…

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

MY VISIT TO MOSCOW AND THE FUTURE OF EU-RUSSIA RELATIONS

GOVERNO: DE MARIA (PD), ESECUTIVO E RISPOSTE ALL’EMERGENZA SANITARIA. POI DISCUSSIONE NEL…

Agenparl

NAJRAN: KING KHALED HOSPITAL LAUNCHES NUTRITIONAL INITIATIVE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

​King Khaled Hospital in Najran has launched an awareness campaign under the theme “My Health My Food” through smart apps. The campaign aims to educate patients with heart disease, blood pressure, cancer, obesity, diabetes, celiac disease (wheat allergy), thinness, stunting, nutritional anemia, and kidneys.​

According to Najran Health Affairs, the initiative provides virtual consultation services for target groups via WhatsApp. The services include nutritional assessment, consultations, and dieting under the supervision of specialists.

It is to be noted that the nutrition clinics at King Khaled Hospital have provided nutritional consultations to 2,350 patients over the past year. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-07-003.aspx

Post collegati

NAJRAN: KING KHALED HOSPITAL LAUNCHES NUTRITIONAL INITIATIVE

Redazione

JYRI HäKäMIES: SUOMALAINEN OMISTAJUUS ON PROFESSUURINSA ANSAINNUT

Redazione

SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTING ENERGY STORAGE CAPACITY OF N-DOPED GRAPHENE BY NON-COVALENT MODIFICATION OF FUSED HETEROCYCLIC SMALL MOLECULES

Redazione

DIRECT TRANSFORMATION OF RAW BIOMASS INTO FE-NX-C SINGLE-ATOM CATALYST FOR EFFICIENT OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

Redazione

SALAM INTERNATIONAL &NBSP;&NBSP;: BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING ON&NBSP;23/02/2021

Redazione

FORM: CERTIFICATE TO BE GIVEN BY A CONVEYANCER WHERE A PERSON’S IDENTITY HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY WAY OF AN ONLINE VIDEO CALL (ID5)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More