domenica, Giugno 28, 2020
Breaking News

CS_ISTRUZIONE, AZZOLINA PARTECIPA ALLA RIUNIONE DEI MINISTRI DEL G20

IL PRESIDENTE DELLA CONFERENZA EPISCOPALE TEDESCA IN UDIENZA DAL PAPA

CARCERI, SALVINI: AGENTI AGGREDITI OVUNQUE MA DAVANTI AL GIUDICE ANDRANNO DUE POLIZIOTTI

DIRETTORIO CATECHESI, MARTINEZ: SINTESI DEL MAGISTERO DEL PAPA

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM MORAWIECKI OF POLAND: 27 JUNE 2020

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE GUALTIERI E SAVONA –…

COMUNICATO: EMERGENZA COVID-19 E FASE 2, AUDIZIONE ROCCA, PRESIDENTE CROCE ROSSA –…

COMUNICATI: AUTONOMIE TERRITORIALI, AUDIZIONE ANCI – MARTEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID-19 E POLITICHE IMMIGRAZIONE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA LAMORGESE – MARTEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE BLANGIARDO – MARTEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

NAJRAN: HIGH TURNOUT AND ONGOING INTERACTION WITH (TETAMMAN) CLINICS SERVICES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 28 giugno 2020

According to Najran Health Affairs, (Tetamman) Clinics have witnessed a high turnout form citizens and residents to benefit from the services provided by the clinics around the clock. They expressed their thanks to the clinics’ staff and their satisfaction with the services provided. 

The Clinics have received 2,078 patients who show COVID-19 symptoms such as: high fever and shortness of breath, and provided them with the required medical care. 

The patients received by the (Tetamman) Clinics were distributes as follows: 1,083 in Najran city, 411 in Sharourah province, 180 in Hubuna,175 in Yadamah, 86 in Thar, 85 in Badr Al-Janoub and 56 in Khubash. The services provided by the clinics include visual triage, medical diagnosis, ECG, x-ray, laboratory analysis, COVID-19 swab testing and pharmacy service, adds the Affairs.   

 

It is noteworthy that the Affairs has devoted 8 clinics, 1 at King Khaled Hospital, 1 at Najran General Hospital and 6 in other provinces of the region for serving all citizens, residents and residency violators, who have COVID-19 symptoms, without appointments. The clinics operate from 08:am to 12:00 am throughout the week. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-24-003.aspx

Post collegati

NAJRAN: HIGH TURNOUT AND ONGOING INTERACTION WITH (TETAMMAN) CLINICS SERVICES

Redazione

QASSIM: OVER 3,000 BENEFICIARIES OF (TETAMMAN) CLINICS

Redazione

IN SITU CONVERSION OF LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDE ARRAY INTO NANOFLOWER OF NIXV1-X-MOF AS A HIGHLY EFFICIENT AND STABLE ELECTROCATALYST FOR OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

Redazione

HARRISON DECODED

Redazione

INSIDER DEALING

Redazione

TOWARDS AN AI DIAGNOSIS LIKE THE DOCTOR’S

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More