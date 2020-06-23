NAJRAN HEALTH AFFAIRS CONTINUES SCREENING AND TRIAGE SERVICES FOR TRAVELERS AT NAJRAN AIRPORTS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 23 giugno 2020

​​Najran Health affairs keeps on providing health screening and triage services for travelers and those coming through Najran and Sharurah airports.

The affairs highlighted the continuation of its precautionary measures at these airports, by examining all travelers through thermal cameras, as well as putting into force an emergency plan to deal with suspected cases, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH), under the supervision of a qualified medical team.

Hence, the affairs, has called on all travelers to adopt healthy behaviors and adhere to instructions and precautionary measures, most prominently: wearing cloth masks, maintaining physical distancing, and washing hands; to maintain the health and safety of everyone.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-22-005.aspx