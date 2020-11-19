NAGORNO KARABAKH: EU ALLOCATES ADDITIONAL €3 MILLION IN EMERGENCY AID FOR CIVILIANS AFFECTED BY THE HOSTILITIES

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 19 novembre 2020

The Commission has announced an additional €3 million in humanitarian support to ensure critical assistance to the civilians most affected by the conflict in and around Nagorno Karabakh. This funding comes on top of €900,000 allocated since early October when the hostilities started.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88938/nagorno-karabakh-eu-allocates-additional-%E2%82%AC3-million-emergency-aid-civilians-affected_en