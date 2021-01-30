N-DOPED POROUS BIOCARBON MATERIALS DERIVED FROM SOYA PEPTONE AS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR ORR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 gennaio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06080A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06080A, Paper
Song Liang, Zhida Wang, Zhong-Feng Guo, Xinyu Chen, Si-Qi Li, Bingdi Wang, Guolong Lu, Hang Sun, Zhenning Liu, Hong-Ying Zang
Exploring economic, scalable, and highly efficient carbon materials for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is of great significance to a variety of renewable energy conversion and storage technologies. Herein, we directly…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Exploring economic, scalable, and highly efficient carbon materials for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is of great significance to a variety of renewable energy conversion and storage technologies. Herein, we directly…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/YGQnrBLd1-Q/D0NJ06080A