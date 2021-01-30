sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Breaking News

ALL NEW DEVELOPMENTS MUST MEET LOCAL STANDARDS OF BEAUTY, QUALITY AND DESIGN…

CASSAZIONE: INTERVENTO DEL VICE PRESIDENTE DEL CSM DAVID ERMINI ALL’INAUGURAZIONE DELL’ANNO GIUDIZIARIO

HOW DO YOU MEASURE SUCCESS IN DIGITAL? FIVE METRICS FOR CEOS

HOW HEALTHCARE SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CAN BOOST PRODUCTIVITY WITH DATA AND…

I MUSEI VATICANI RIAPRONO DAL 1 FEBBRAIO

A BLUEPRINT FOR SCALING VOLUNTARY CARBON MARKETS TO MEET THE CLIMATE CHALLENGE

CORONAVIRUS TESTING FACILITY OPENS AT ROYAL MINT

EUTANASIA IN PORTOGALLO: LA CONTRARIETà DEI VESCOVI PER L’APPROVAZIONE DELLA LEGGE

MAKING QUALITY ASSURANCE SMART

PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA”: AVVIO ESAME IN COMMISSIONI…

Agenparl

N-DOPED POROUS BIOCARBON MATERIALS DERIVED FROM SOYA PEPTONE AS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR ORR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 gennaio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06080A, Paper
Song Liang, Zhida Wang, Zhong-Feng Guo, Xinyu Chen, Si-Qi Li, Bingdi Wang, Guolong Lu, Hang Sun, Zhenning Liu, Hong-Ying Zang
Exploring economic, scalable, and highly efficient carbon materials for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is of great significance to a variety of renewable energy conversion and storage technologies. Herein, we directly…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/YGQnrBLd1-Q/D0NJ06080A

Post collegati

TRANSITION METAL-MEDIATED B(4)-H HYDROXYLATION/HALOGENATION OF O-CARBORANES BEARING A 2-PYRIDYLSULFENYL LIGAND

Redazione

N-DOPED POROUS BIOCARBON MATERIALS DERIVED FROM SOYA PEPTONE AS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR ORR

Redazione

STRATEGIES TO ALLOCATE SCARCE COVID-19 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMENTS TO ELIGIBLE PATIENTS EXAMINED IN NEW RAPID RESPONSE TO GOVERNMENT

Redazione

NEWS STORY: £93 MILLION FOR ROAD UPGRADES AS TRANSPORT SECRETARY PLEDGES TO BUILD BACK BETTER ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Redazione

RECENT PROGRESS OF DESIGN AND SYNTHESIS OF ZEOLITE-LIKE METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS (ZMOFS)

Redazione

POLICY PAPER: BUILDING BETTER, BUILDING BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO THE ‘LIVING WITH BEAUTY’ REPORT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More