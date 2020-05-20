mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
N° 05/2020 – LE LUXEMBOURG, TERRE D’IMMIGRATION

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, mer 20 maggio 2020

Luxembourg stands out for its demographic dynamism among European countries. Over the last ten years, population growth has been due to a little over 80% to migration. In 2019, the French will account for 14.8% of migrants. Next come the Italians and the Portuguese, with 9.2% and 8.9% of migrants respectively. 72.2% of immigrants are aged between 18 and 50. The majority of them come to Luxembourg to work or live with their families.

Publisher(s) : STATEC

Collection : Regards

Author(s) : François Peltier ¦ Charlie Klein

Language (s) :

 French 

Format : A4 (210 * 297 mm)

Number of pages : 5

Price : (download available) 0 euro(s)

Date of publication : 20-05-2020

Fonte/Source: http://www.statistiques.public.lu/en/publications/series/regards/2020/05-20/index.html?from=rss

