MYSTERIOUS ORGANIC SCUM BOOSTS CHEMICAL REACTION EFFICIENCY, MAY REDUCE CHEMICAL WASTE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Bureau) Chemical manufacturers frequently use toxic solvents such as alcohols and benzene to make products like pharmaceuticals and plastics. Researchers are examining a previously overlooked and misunderstood phenomenon in the chemical reactions used to make these products. This discovery brings a new fundamental understanding of catalytic chemistry and a steppingstone to practical applications that could someday make chemical manufacturing less wasteful and more environmentally sound.

