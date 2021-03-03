mercoledì, Marzo 3, 2021
MYANMAR: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON CONTINUED HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS BY THE MILITARY

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 03 marzo 2021

The European Union condemns the continued violent repression of peaceful protesters by the Myanmar military and security forces, which has resulted in yet more deaths of innocent civilians today. Unarmed civilians and medical workers have been shot, constituting clear breaches of international law. Hundreds of people have been arrested. The military has in parallel been increasing its crackdown on the media in Myanmar, with a growing number of journalists having been arbitrarily arrested, detained, and charged.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/94192/myanmar-statement-spokesperson-continued-human-rights-violations-military_en

