MYANMAR: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

I strongly condemn the coup by the Tatmadaw in Myanmar. This is a clear violation of the country’s constitution and an attempt by the military to overturn the will of the Myanmar people and their strong attachment to democracy, as expressed in the November 2020 general election. President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and all others who have been arrested must be immediately and unconditionally released. The European Union calls for the immediate restoration of the legitimate civilian government in Myanmar, and the swift opening of parliament with the participation of all elected representatives, as foreseen by the constitution.

Today’s actions by the Tatmadaw bring back painful memories of previous decades. Democracy must prevail. We are in touch with our international partners on this most pressing issue to ensure a coordinated response.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/92374/myanmar-statement-high-representativevice-president-josep-borrell_en

