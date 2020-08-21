MY07: REGISTERED UNEMPLOYED PERSONS AGED 16–26 BY LEVEL OF EDUCATION AND ADMINISTRATIVE UNIT OF PLACE OF RESIDENCE, 31 DECEMBER, 2019

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 21 agosto 2020
|MY07: REGISTERED UNEMPLOYED PERSONS AGED 16–26 BY LEVEL OF EDUCATION AND ADMINISTRATIVE UNIT OF PLACE OF RESIDENCE, 31 DECEMBER
|
Definitions and Methodology
|Mark your selections and choose between table on screen and file format. Marking tips
|
Year
|
Administrative unit of place of residence
|
Level of education
|
Total:3.
Selected:
|
Total:100.
Selected:
|
Total:5.
Selected:
|
Search
Text start
|
Search
Text start
|
Search
Text start
For variables marked you need to select at least one value
The table contains a total of 1500 data cells (300 rows and 5 columns)
Download total.
|Presentation on screen is limited to 3000 rows and 100 columns.
|Number of selected data rows
|
Number of selected data columns
Select an option and press
Fonte/Source: http://pub.stat.ee/px-web.2001/Dialog/varval.asp?ma=MY07&lang=1