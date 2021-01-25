lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
MY SON THE FANATIC

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 25 gennaio 2021
Title: My son the fanatic [electronic resource] / Hanif Kureishi.
Author: Kureishi, Hanif, author.
Imprint: London : Faber & Faber, 2019.
Shelfmark: Askews
Subjects: My son, the fanatic (Motion picture)
Pakistanis — Great Britain — Drama.
Islam — Great Britain — Drama.
Islamic fundamentalism — Great Britain — Drama.
Muslims — Great Britain — Drama.
Prostitutes — Great Britain — Drama.
My son, the fanatic (Motion picture) fast (OCoLC)fst
Islam. fast (OCoLC)fst
Islamic fundamentalism. fast (OCoLC)fst
Muslims. fast (OCoLC)fst
Pakistanis. fast (OCoLC)fst
Prostitutes. fast (OCoLC)fst
Great Britain. fast (OCoLC)fst

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3240506a

