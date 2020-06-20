sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
MUSSEL-INSPIRED CATECHOLIC ABA TRIBLOCK COPOLYMER EXHIBITS BETTER ANTIFOULING PROPERTY COMPARED TO DIBLOCK COPOLYMER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 20 giugno 2020

Antifouling material design is vital for many fields and there are several factors that influence the antifouling performance like surface chemical composition, roughness and conformation and so on. We expect that any polymer topological effect observed in bulk or solution will be amplified by adding an additional boundary such as a grafting surface. The choice of polymers and the type of grafting techniques employed for surface modification are important aspects. Inspired by mussel adhesive nature and zwitterion antifouling property, the amphiphilic ABA triblock and AB diblock copolymers with A as a catechol-anchor and B as a hydrophilic zwitterionic block were designed and fabricated to have the same composition but different chain lengths. Compared with its diblock analogue, triblock copolymer aggregated to be flower-like micelles in aqueous solution and resulted in smoother and denser coating on surface, which afforded better antifouling property. It was primarily attributed to the different polymer conformations on the surface due to the similar chemical composition and surface roughness. The force-vs-separation curves revealed that triblock copolymers provided an enhanced steric stabilization of the surface due to the loop conformation, which is probably the reason of triblock copolymer has an improved resistance towards biofoulants. The chain architectures of block copolymers can influence their self-assembly characteristics both in aqueous solution and on solid surface, thus, determine the surface property. The results clearly demonstrate that anchored triblock copolymer with loop conformation is prominent for protein-resistance.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/IZAmR8XL4XU/D0PY00810A

