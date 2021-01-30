sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 707 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DELL’AMMIRAGLIO DI DIVISIONE FABIO AGOSTINI, COMANDANTE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 706 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CLXIV N. 7 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 707 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 706 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

CRISI GOVERNO, OGGI CONSULTAZIONI PER M5S, PD, IV, LEU

GIVING AND REAPING REWARDS: A CONVERSATION WITH SHOPBACK’S JOEL LEONG

ALL NEW DEVELOPMENTS MUST MEET LOCAL STANDARDS OF BEAUTY, QUALITY AND DESIGN…

Agenparl

MUSK’S SPACEX VIOLATED ITS LAUNCH LICENSE IN EXPLOSIVE STARSHIP TEST: THE VERGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), sab 30 gennaio 2021

(Reuters) – SpaceX’s first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to land after an otherwise successful test launch, violated the terms of its Federal Aviation Administration test license, the Verge reported on Friday, citing sources.

An investigation was opened that week focusing on the explosive landing and on SpaceX’s refusal to stick to the terms of what the FAA authorized, the Verge said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-storey-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The self-guided rocket blew up as it touched down on a landing pad following a controlled descent. The test flight had been intended to reach an altitude of 41,000 feet, propelled by three of SpaceX’s newly developed Raptor engines for the first time.

But the company left unclear whether the rocket had flown that high.

The FAA said it would evaluate additional information provided by SpaceX as part of its application to modify its launch license.

“We will approve the modification only after we are satisfied that SpaceX has taken the necessary steps to comply with regulatory requirements,” it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/musks-spacex-violated-launch-license-explosive-starship-test-verge/12108

Post collegati

CHINA’S XIAOMI FILES LEGAL COMPLAINT AGAINST U.S. DEFENSE, TREASURY BAN

Redazione

MUSK’S SPACEX VIOLATED ITS LAUNCH LICENSE IN EXPLOSIVE STARSHIP TEST: THE VERGE

Redazione

ANALYSIS: GAMESTOP’S ‘REDDIT RALLY’ PUTS SCRUTINY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FORUMS

Redazione

ROBINHOOD REJECTS MASSACHUSETTS REGULATOR’S CHARGES IT ENCOURAGES RISKY TRADING

Redazione

TWO BARS FOR BITCOINS: OWNER IN NEW YORK’S HELL’S KITCHEN SELLING OUT FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY

Redazione

CANADA JUDGE REJECTS HUAWEI CFO MENG WANZHOU’S REQUEST FOR LOOSER BAIL TERMS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More