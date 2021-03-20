sabato, Marzo 20, 2021
Breaking News

MUSK SAYS TESLA WOULD BE SHUT DOWN IF ITS CARS SPIED IN CHINA, ELSEWHERE

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), sab 20 marzo 2021 BEIJING (Reuters) – Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy, his first comments on news that China’s military has banned Teslas from its facilities.
“There’s a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information,” Musk told a prominent Chinese forum during a virtual discussion. “If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.”
Sources told Reuters on Friday that the Chinese military has banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.
Those restrictions surfaced as the top Chinese and U.S. diplomats were holding a contentious meeting in Alaska, the first such in-person interaction since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

