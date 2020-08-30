domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
MUSIC EVENT SHUT DOWN, LEEDS

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), dom 30 agosto 2020

Sunday, 30 August 2020

A music event in Leeds has been closed down following reports that it was in breach of Coronavirus restrictions.

Officers attended Beaver Works in Whitehouse Street at about 5.30pm today (Sunday) and established that those in attendance were not complying with the Government guidelines. 

The event was shut down and the area was cleared.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, said:

“While the event had been granted a temporary licence and a public safety assessment had been carried out beforehand, it was clear on attendance that those present were not complying with the restrictions.

“As a result the organiser closed down the event at the request of the police.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/music-event-shut-down-leeds

