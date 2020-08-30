(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), dom 30 agosto 2020

Police have this afternoon seized what is believed to be around £20,000 of music equipment from an address in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

It was found in a garden and was suspected of being kept for an unlicensed music event.

Enquiries are continuing to identify the owner and event organiser.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, said:

“Our priority over this Bank Holiday weekend is to keep our communities safe from the spread of Coronavirus.

“Unlicensed music events and large gatherings of people only serve to spread this deadly virus, and we will take action against those who organise and attend them.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/music-equipment-seized-leeds