domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, LA RECESSIONE GLOBALE POTREBBE ESSERE LA PROSSIMA MINACCIA

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: NELLA NOTTE ALTRI 450 ARRIVI A LAMPEDUSA, MENTRE IL GOVERNO…

COVID, LEGA: IL GOVERNO AVEVA INFORMAZIONI SEGRETE SUL VIRUS MA NON HA…

MAURITIUS, LE PAROLE DEL PAPA PER IL DISASTRO AMBIENTALE

TENSIONI NEL MEDITERRANEO ORIENTALE, APPELLO AL DIALOGO DI FRANCESCO

IL PAPA: IL PENSARE DI DIO NON è IL PENSARE DEL MONDO.…

KENYA, PRESUNTA CORRUZIONE FORNITURE ANTI-COVID. LEADER RELIGIOSI: ATTO IMMORALE

Agenparl

MUSIC EQUIPMENT SEIZED, LEEDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), dom 30 agosto 2020

Sunday, 30 August 2020

Police have this afternoon seized what is believed to be around £20,000 of music equipment from an address in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

It was found in a garden and was suspected of being kept for an unlicensed music event.

Enquiries are continuing to identify the owner and event organiser.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, said:

“Our priority over this Bank Holiday weekend is to keep our communities safe from the spread of Coronavirus.

“Unlicensed music events and large gatherings of people only serve to spread this deadly virus, and we will take action against those who organise and attend them.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/music-equipment-seized-leeds

Post collegati

MUSIC EQUIPMENT SEIZED, LEEDS

Redazione

TESSERA ELETTORALE SMARRITA O ESAURITA

Redazione

TODAY IN HISTORY – AUGUST 30

Redazione

AFPC MATCHES FIRST CHILD CUSTODY ASSIGNMENT

Redazione

PRESIDENT OF INDIA’S GREETINGS ON THE EVE OF ONAM

Redazione

AL-BAHA: OVER 10,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More