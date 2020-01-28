(agenparl) – boston mar 28 gennaio 2020

Murphy & King Announces New Shareholder

William R. Moorman, Jr.

(Boston, MA) – January 24, 2020 – Murphy & King, Professional Corporation announced today that William R. Moorman, Jr. (’86) has joined the firm as a Shareholder. Bill has a wide variety of experience representing companies and individuals in complex business transactions and litigation, financial restructurings, reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, real estate sales and leasing, corporate finance transactions and other business matters. His regional and national clients span a wide range of industries, including technology companies, real estate owners and developers, wealth management institutions, manufacturers, franchisors, retailers and purchasers of distressed real estate and other assets. Bill also has extensive expertise in representing commercial real estate brokers and employees in other industries through employment transitions.

In addition, Bill provides specialized advice in the developing area of cannabis law, including with respect to capital raising, banking and finance, real estate transactions and other business matters.

Bill is a frequent speaker and author on a variety of legal topics and has been repeatedly recognized by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers as a leader in the fields of bankruptcy and restructuring, reorganization, business and business litigation.

Bill’s more than thirty-three years of experience as a trusted advisor to his clients will help to expand Murphy & King’s Corporate, Real Estate and Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring practice groups.

Bill received his BA from Colby College and his JD from Boston University School of Law. He resides in Sudbury, MA.

