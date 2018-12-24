Murder victim named in Edmonton stabbing

(AGENPARL) – London lun 24 dicembre 2018 Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Tottenham have named the victim.Although we await formal identification officers are confident that the deceased is Portuguese national, Wilham Mendes, aged 25, who has lived in the UK since 2015, residing in Tottenham at the time of his death. Police were called on Saturday, 22 December at around 01:20 hours by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a report of a stabbing in Albert Place, N17.Officers attended along with the LAS and found Wilham suffering from multiple stab injuries.He was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:13hrs. Next of kin are aware. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.On Sunday, 23 December, police arrested two males on suspicion of murder; [A] a 15-year-old male and [B] a 16-year-old male. They remain in custody at north London police stations at this time.The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate led by Detective Chief Inspector Glen Lloyd.DCI Lloyd said: “Although we have made two arrests, our investigation continues to gather pace. Early enquiries by my team have established a possibility that Wilham was stabbed during a robbery and I would like anyone who saw the events leading up to or immediately following the murder to contact my officers without delay. “No matter how small a detail, no matter how little you saw, your information could prove vital to our investigation and at the very least would assist in confirming details that we already have. “At the heart of our investigation is the loss of an innocent and promising young man who was brutally murdered in the street. “Our thoughts are with Wilham’s family as they struggle to cope with their loss at what should have been a happy time of year for them.” “If you are reluctant to speak with police directly, please share what you know with Crimestoppers anonymously.”Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 503/22 Dec. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on .