Murder investigation launched in Haringey

(AGENPARL) – London sab 22 dicembre 2018 A murder investigation has been launched in Haringey following a fatal stabbing.Police were called on Saturday, 22 December at around 01:20 hours by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a report of a stabbing in Albert Place, N17.Officers attended along with the LAS and found a man, who is believed to be in his 20’s, with stab injuries.He was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:13 hours.Enquiries are underway to establish the identity of the deceased.Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.No arrests have been made.The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed and the investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Glen Lloyd.DCI Lloyd said: “We’re in the early stages of the investigation and at this stage we are working hard to piece together the chain of events that led to a young man losing his life. “Only days before Christmas, a life has been senselessly taken and my team will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible.“I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to come forward and speak to police. If there is a reluctance to speak to police, you can of course contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 503/22 Dec. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on .