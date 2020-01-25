25 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

CONDOLENCES TO PRESIDENT OF TURKEY RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP: 24 JANUARY 2020

PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP: 24 JANUARY 2020

LA PREGHIERA E LA SOLIDARIETà DEL PAPA A UN ANNO DALLA TRAGEDIA…

HAPPY HOUR FOR PUBS AS GOVERNMENT CUTS BUSINESS RATES

LA FINTA MALATTIA CHE HA SALVATO DECINE DI EBREI

DA TRENTO AL MONDO: MATTARELLA RENDE OMAGGIO A CHIARA LUBICH NEL CENTENARIO…

VISIT TO PALESTINE

VISIT TO ISRAEL

TRIP TO LIPETSK REGION

Home » MURDER INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED IN CLAPTON
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

MURDER INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED IN CLAPTON

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London sab 25 gennaio 2020

A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Clapton.

Police were called to a residential address in Mount Pleasant Lane, E5, at 23.29hrs on Friday, 24 January following reports of a disturbance.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

A man, no further details, was found with stab injuries inside the property.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was declared dead a short time later.

Enquiries are underway to confirm the identity of the deceased and notify his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a north London police station.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating. At this stage, no one else is sought in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CADJan.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – you do not need to leave your name.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/murder-investigation-launched-in-clapton-392546?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

MURDER INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED IN CLAPTON

Redazione

INVASIONE DI MONOPATTINI CINESI IN EUROPA

Redazione

CE REVIEWS DISEASE-CONTROL MEASURES, EMPHASISES PROTECTION OF PUBLIC HEALTH

Redazione

Соединение сил Волховского и Ленинградского фронтов в 1943 году реконструировали военнослужащие ЗВО

Redazione

COPPA DEL MONDO – ALL’ASPIRE DOME DI DOHA IN CORSO LE QUALIFICAZIONI DEL GRAND PRIX FIE DI SPADA FEMMINILE

Redazione

LA PROVINCIA DE CIUDAD REAL SUPERA POR PRIMERA VEZ LOS TURISTAS INTERNACIONALES ALOJADOS EN SUS HOTELES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More