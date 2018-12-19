Murder investigation launched following fatal shooting in Edmonton

(AGENPARL) – London mer 19 dicembre 2018 A murder investigation has been launched following fatal a shooting in Edmonton.Officers are appealing for information that could assist in identifying the victim and for any witnesses to come forward. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 21:15hrs on Tuesday, 18 December to reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound inside an address in St Joseph’s Road, N9.Officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene.An unidentified male, aged around 20, was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:10hrs.Enquiries are underway to establish the identity of the deceased. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.Three males – [A] 24; [B] 19 and [C] 17 – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. All three remain in custody at this time.Cordons remain in place.Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate led by Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes. DCI Holmes said: “My officers are working hard to establish the motive for the shooting and I urge anyone who can assist in completing the puzzle surrounding this murder to contact police without delay.“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who has information that could assist in identifying the victim who is a light skinned, possibly mixed race, black male aged around 20 years. Please don’t hesitate to make the call if you can help.”Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room on or call police on 101 and quote CAD 7822/18Dec.Information can also be report to Crimestoppers anonymously on or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. Enquiries continue.

