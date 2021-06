(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 15 giugno 2021 The result based on the preliminary calculation of the votes cast in the Municipal elections 2021 has been published in the database tables . The final data of the Municipal elections according to the confirmed result based on the control calculation will be made public on 22 June 2021.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/kvaa/2021/02/kvaa_2021_02_2021-06-15_tie_001_en.html