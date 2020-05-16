MULTISYSTEM INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME IN CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS WITH COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 16 maggio 2020 Source: World Health Organization (WHO). Published: 5/15/2020.

This three-page document describes reports from Europe and North America about clusters of children and adolescents requiring admission to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition with some features similar to those of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, and which may be related to COVID-19. It provides a preliminary case definition and case report form for multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22230