venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 9 LUGLIO 2020 – 238ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU TRAVEL ADVISORY

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

SUPPORTING LDCS THROUGH SHORT AND LONG-TERM PANDEMIC RECOVERY

Agenparl

MULTISCALE FACTORS IN DESIGNING ALKALI-ION (LI, NA, AND K) TRANSITION METAL INORGANIC COMPOUNDS FOR NEXT-GENERATION RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 10 luglio 2020

The demand for ‘more energy and less carbon’ is one of the most important challenges facing humanity. Exploring not only more efficient renewable energy systems, but also advanced energy conversion and storage materials is an essential requisite to achieve the task. Since the emergence of alkali-ion rechargeable batteries, the development of cathode materials has been considered as a core that improves the overall performance of batteries. In this respect, understanding the underlying science of what are the factors affecting the properties and performance of cathode materials and how to ameliorate them have made remarkable progress. There has been considerable reporting about factors ranging from nano- to micrometer scale, and now it is time to build an infrastructure to design advanced cathode materials with a selective and comprehensive perspective on those factors. In this Review article, we discuss the key factors contributing the properties and performance of cathode materials with a comprehensive perspective on various alkali-ion transition metal compounds. It covers a wide scope of the factors from atomic to microscopic levels as follows: atomic, electronic, crystal and particle structures.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/NxMl9VNGtsE/D0EE01277G

Post collegati

MULTISCALE FACTORS IN DESIGNING ALKALI-ION (LI, NA, AND K) TRANSITION METAL INORGANIC COMPOUNDS FOR NEXT-GENERATION RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES

Redazione

MONTHLY ACCESS RANKING (JUN 2020) HAS BEEN UPDATED. (10 JUL 2020)

Redazione

CRITICAL EARLY STEP OF THE VISUAL PROCESS UNCOVERED

Redazione

STUDY IDENTIFIES UNIQUE CELLS THAT MAY DRIVE LUNG FIBROSIS

Redazione

BORIC ACID: THE FIRST EFFECTIVE INORGANIC PROMOTER FOR METHANE HYDRATE FORMATION UNDER STATIC CONDITIONS

Redazione

LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE FORM OF HIV PREVENTION OUTPERFORMS DAILY PILL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More