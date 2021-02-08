MULTIPLEXED AND AMPLIFIED CHEMILUMINESCENCE RESONANCE ENERGY TRANSFER (CRET) DETECTION OF GENES AND MICRORNAS USING DYE-LOADED HEMIN/G-QUADRUPLEX-MODIFIED UIO-66 METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORK NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06744J, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Pu Zhang, Yu Ouyang, Itamar Willner
Dye-loaded UiO-66 metal-organic framework nanoparticles (NMOFs) modified with catalytic hemin/G-quadruplex DNAzyme labels act as functional hybrid modules for the chemiluminescence resonance energy transfer (CRET) analysis of miRNAs (miRNA-155 or miRNA-21)…
