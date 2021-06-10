(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021
Lab Chip, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1LC00457C, Paper
Zhenqing Li, Jiahui Liu, Ping Wang, Chunxian Tao, Lulu Zheng, Shinichi Sekine, Songlin Zhuang, Dawei Zhang, Yoshinori Yamaguchi
Porphyromonas gingivalis (P.g), Treponema denticola (T.d), and Tannerella forsythia (T.f) are supposed as the major periodontal pathogens induced gingivitis, which affects 50-90% adults worldwide. Microfluidic chip based on continuous flow…
