(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 14 giugno 2021 A Competition Bureau investigation led to multiple criminal charges against Mr. Terry Croteau of Ontario alleging the use of deceptive telemarketing and false or misleading statements to get Canadian businesses to sign up for listings in online directories.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/competition-bureau/news/2021/06/multiple-criminal-charges-laid-in-online-business-directories-case.html