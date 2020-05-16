sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
MULTIFUNCTIONALITY OF LANTHANUM–STRONTIUM MANGANITE NANOPOWDER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 16 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01426E, Paper
Ziyu Wei, A. V. Pashchenko, N. A. Liedienov, I. V. Zatovsky, D. S. Butenko, Quanjun Li, I. V. Fesych, V. A. Turchenko, E. E. Zubov, P. Yu. Polynchuk, V. G. Pogrebnyak, V. M. Poroshin, G. G. Levchenko
The established results expand the understanding of the practical use of manganite perovskites as multifunctional nanomaterials with a unique combination of magnetic, magnetothermal, and electrocatalytic properties.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/LLT5u9MiI8g/D0CP01426E

