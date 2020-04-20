lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
MULTIFUNCTIONAL STREPTAVIDIN–BIOTIN CONJUGATES WITH PRECISE STOICHIOMETRIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020

Streptavidin is ubiquitously used to link different biotinylated molecules thanks to its tetravalent binding to biotin. An unwanted side-effect is the resulting statistical mixtures of products. Here, a general approach to form multifunctional streptavidin conjugates with precise stoichiometries and number of open binding pockets is reported. This method relies on an iminobiotin-polyhistidine tag, which allows separating streptavidin conjugates with different numbers of tags, and later reopening binding pockets at lowered pH to introduce a second functionality. Pure fluorescently labelled mono-, di- and trivalent streptavidin–biotin conjugates prepared in this way were used for imaging biotinylated cell surface molecules with controlled clustering. Furthermore, these conjugates were functionalized with a second biotinylated molecule, folic acid–biotin, to investigate the importance of multivalent binding in targeted delivery of cancer cells. These streptavidin–biotin conjugates with precise stoichiometries combined with a variety of biotinylated molecules render this method a diverse and powerful tool for molecular biology and biotechnology.

Graphical abstract: Multifunctional streptavidin–biotin conjugates with precise stoichiometries

This article is Open Access



Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/JOUrlaJoH7s/D0SC01589J

