venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Breaking News

FOREIGN MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING BULGARIAN AMBASSADOR

SUDAN, QUASI 2 MILIARDI DI AIUTI PER RICOSTRUIRE IL PAESE

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO AZZOLINA IN 7A COMMISSIONE

VITALIZI: CALABRIA (FI), TEMA IMPORTANTE MA NON SIA ALTRA ARMA DISTRAZIONE

​​​​​USTICA. DELRIO: NOSTRO IMPEGNO IN OGNI SEDE PER ACCERTAMENTO VERITà

GIUSTIZIA: GIORGIS, BENE GARANTE, ORA RIFORMA ORDINAMENTO PENITENZIARIO

BRASILE. LA PASTORALE DELLA SALUTE ACCANTO AL PERSONALE SANITARIO CONTRO IL COVID19

GERMANIA. ASSISTERE LE FAMIGLIE, MISSIONE ESSENZIALE DELLA CHIESA AI RIFUGIATI

NEWS STORY: LORD-LIEUTENANT OF BUCKINGHAMSHIRE: 26 JUNE 2020

DL RILANCIO: PEZZOPANE (PD), PROROGATA AL 31 LUGLIO CERTIFICAZIONE AZIENDE PER DANNI…

Agenparl

MULTIDIMENSIONAL PROTEIN CHARACTERISATION USING MICROFLUIDIC POST-COLUMN ANALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 26 giugno 2020

The biological function of proteins is dictated by the formation of supra-molecular complexes that act as the basic machinery of the cell. As such, measuring the properties of protein species in heterogeneous mixtures is of key importance for understanding the molecular basis of biological function. Here, we describe the combination of analytical microfluidic tools with liquid chromatography for multidimensional characterisation of biomolecules in complex mixtures in the solution phase. Following chromatographic separation, a small fraction of the flow-through is distributed to multiple microfluidic devices for analysis. The microfluidic device developed here allows the simultaneous determination of the hydrodynamic radius, electrophoretic mobility, effective molecular charge and isoelectric point of isolated protein species. We demonstrate the operation principle of this approach with a mixture of three unlabelled model proteins varying in size and charge. We further extend the analytical potential of the presented approach by analysing a mixture of interacting streptavidin with biotinylated BSA and fluorophores, which form a mixture of stable complexes with diverse biophysical properties and stoichiometries. The presented microfluidic device positioned in-line with liquid chromatography presents an advanced tool for characterising multidimensional physical properties of proteins in biological samples to further understand the assembly/disassembly mechanism of proteins and the nature of complex mixtures.

Graphical abstract: Multidimensional protein characterisation using microfluidic post-column analysis

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/LC/~3/mCs8yEZdV4w/D0LC00219D

Post collegati

MULTIDIMENSIONAL PROTEIN CHARACTERISATION USING MICROFLUIDIC POST-COLUMN ANALYSIS

Redazione

NATURE OF FLUORINE INTERACTIONS IN ‘WHEEL AND AXLE’ TOPOLOGY BASED HEXA-COORDINATED SN(IV)-PORPHYRINS: AN EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL ANALYSIS

Redazione

ON THE INTERFACE CRYSTALLOGRAPHY OF HEAT INDUCED SELF-WELDED TIO2 NANOFIBERS GROWN BY ORIENTED ATTACHMENT

Redazione

UNDERSTANDING THE MECHANISM AND REACTIVITY OF PD-CATALYZED C–P BOND METATHESIS OF ARYL PHOSPHINES: A COMPUTATIONAL STUDY

Redazione

ARYL DECHLORINATION AND DEFLUORINATION WITH AN ORGANIC SUPER-PHOTOREDUCTANT

Redazione

FOREIGN MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING BULGARIAN AMBASSADOR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More