MULTICOLOR TUNABLE LUMINESCENCE AND ENERGY TRANSFER OF CORE–SHELL STRUCTURED SIO2@GD2O3 MICROSPHERES CO-ACTIVATED WITH DY3+/EU3+ UNDER SINGLE UV EXCITATION

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT00735H, Paper
Jie Chen, Yixin Gao, Haifeng Jiang, Yan Liu, Zhaohui Jin
Spherical and monodispersed Dy3+/Eu3+ co-activated SiO2@Gd2O3 core-shell phosphors with tunable multicolor luminescence have been successfully prepared via a facile urea assisted precipitation method.
