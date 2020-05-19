mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
MULTICOLOR TUNABLE LUMINESCENCE AND ENERGY TRANSFER OF CORE–SHELL STRUCTURED SIO2@GD2O3 MICROSPHERES CO-ACTIVATED WITH DY3+/EU3+ UNDER SINGLE UV EXCITATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT00735H, Paper
Jie Chen, Yixin Gao, Haifeng Jiang, Yan Liu, Zhaohui Jin
Spherical and monodispersed Dy3+/Eu3+ co-activated SiO2@Gd2O3 core-shell phosphors with tunable multicolor luminescence have been successfully prepared via a facile urea assisted precipitation method.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/0h8VkXE21j0/D0DT00735H

