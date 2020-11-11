MULTI-STAKEHOLDER WEBINAR TO SUPPORT IMPLEMENTATION OF ARTICLE 117 OF THE MDR 2017/745 ON DRUG-DEVICE COMBINATIONS, VIRTUAL EVENT, FROM 27/11/2020 TO 27/11/2020

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 11 novembre 2020

The European Medicines Agency is holding a multi-stakeholder webinar in preparation of the changes introduced by Article 117 of Regulation (EU) 2017/745 on Medical Devices (MDR) for integral drug-device combinations (products falling under the second sub paragraph of Article 1(8) and Article 1(9) of the Regulation).

These require notified bodies to be involved in the assessment of certain drug-device combinations from 26 May 2021 .

The aim of the webinar is to facilitate discussion and an exchange of views and experience based on practical examples between European Union regulators, the European Commission, notified bodies, the pharmaceutical industry and medical-device manufacturers.

Workshop objectives are:

Lessons learned from notified body opinion process thus far Lifecycle management: Considering ‘Substantial design changes’

For more information on the changes on drug-device combinations, see Medical devices.

The webinar will be held virtually and broadcast live.

You can follow the broadcast on this page on the day of the event. In addition to the online broadcast, there is some limited capacity to participate in the virtual meeting room for people who wish to make verbal contributions to the meeting.

A video recording will be available after the event.