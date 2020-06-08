MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR PACKAGE TO SUPPORT THEME PARK WORKERS

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 08 giugno 2020

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has today announced $11 million to support Gold Coast tourism icons to continue to pay workers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier said the funding – part of a $50 million package announced last month – would support Village Roadshow, Ardent Leisure and Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary to retain staff while they wait for other support from banks and the Federal Government.

“These are some of the biggest employers on the Coast. I’m making sure that this funding gets out the door as soon as possible to help safeguard jobs during these tough times,” she said.

“Tourism businesses are doing it tough right now. It’s crucial that we work with the private sector to ensure that they can get back to businesses soon.”

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said theme parks were vital to the Gold Coast’s economy.

“Sea World, Dreamworld, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary – these are names that are recognised right throughout the world,” Ms Jones said.

“We’re working closely with these operators to ensure workers don’t lose their jobs.

“Our number one priority is to safeguard jobs. That’s why we’ve prioritised the tourism industry’s biggest employers in this fund.

“The funding we’re delivering today must be used for specific purposes, including wages, re-opening of attractions and other supplier costs.”

Assistant Tourism Minister and Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon lobbied for funding to support some of the industry’s biggest employers.

“One in seven Gold Coast workers are employed in the tourism industry – many of these people work at theme parks,” she said.

“Today’s funding will help to give workers certainty that we’re standing with them through this crisis.”

ENDS



Media contact: Jack Harbour 0419 620 447

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/8/multimilliondollar-package-to-support-theme-park-workers