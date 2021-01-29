venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
MULTI-CURVATURE MICROPATTERNS UNVEIL DISTINCT CALCIUM AND MITOCHONDRIAL DYNAMICS IN NEURONAL NETWORKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Lab Chip, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0LC01205J, Paper
Hammad F Khan, Connor L. Beck, Anja Kunze
Tangential curvatures are a key geometric feature of tissue folds in the human cerebral cortex. In the brain, these smoother and firmer bends are called gyri and sulci and form…
