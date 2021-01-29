MULTI-CURVATURE MICROPATTERNS UNVEIL DISTINCT CALCIUM AND MITOCHONDRIAL DYNAMICS IN NEURONAL NETWORKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021
Lab Chip, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0LC01205J, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0LC01205J, Paper
Hammad F Khan, Connor L. Beck, Anja Kunze
Tangential curvatures are a key geometric feature of tissue folds in the human cerebral cortex. In the brain, these smoother and firmer bends are called gyri and sulci and form…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Tangential curvatures are a key geometric feature of tissue folds in the human cerebral cortex. In the brain, these smoother and firmer bends are called gyri and sulci and form…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/LC/~3/-jKQIxYZo2w/D0LC01205J