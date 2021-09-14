(AGENPARL) – mar 14 settembre 2021 Get your mulch!

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291417b,29480da,2978ee5

Join us for Mulch Mayhem (fall edition) and get up to 1 yard of free mulch.

Trucks and trailers, drive-through only. Bring your own tarp to cover your mulch to keep it from blowing away. Registration required.

[Get Tickets Here](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291417b,29480da,2978ee6)

Water Wise Tips

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291417b,29480da,2978ee7

Placing mulch around shrubs, garden plants and trees can help reduce evaporation, inhibit weed growth, moderate soil temperature, and prevent erosion. Mulch allows soil to retain water, which means you can water less frequently.

Contact us at

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291417b,29480da,297921a https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291417b,29480da,297921b https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291417b,29480da,297921c https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291417b,29480da,297921d

🔊 Listen to this