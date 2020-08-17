(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 17 agosto 2020

Ministry of Minority Affairs

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi : “Pandemic peril has proved to be a positive period of “Care, Commitment and Confidence” for Indians, which has set an example for the entire humanity across the world



Flags off mobile clinic under CSR given by NMDFC under the Ministry to Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi Flags off mobile clinic under CSR given by NMDFC under the Ministry to Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi It is equipped with Emergency Multi Para Monitor, Oxygen facility and Auto Loading Stretcher, which are essential and lifesaving facilities for any emergency patient Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi : “1500 Health Care Assistants, trained under skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in treatment of Corona patients” “16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for Corona affected people”



Posted On:

17 AUG 2020 11:47AM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that pandemic peril has proved to be a positive period of “Care, Commitment and Confidence” for Indians, which has set an example for the entire humanity across the world.

While flagging off a mobile clinic, equipped with latest health care facilities, given by the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), to Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi, Shri Naqvi said that there has been a significant change in the life style of the people and work culture. The people are now more committed to service and responsibilities towards the society.

Shri Naqvi said that the passionate commitment of the people and the strong will of the Government during the Corona pandemic, has resulted in India speedily becoming self-reliant in the health sector. India has not only become self-reliant in production of N-95 masks, PPE, ventilators and other equipment; the country has also helped other nations.

Shri Naqvi said that earlier there was only one Lab for Corona testing in our country. “Today there is a network of 1400 Labs, spread in every corner of the country. In the initial stage of the Corona crisis, only 300 tests could be conducted in one day, but in such a short span of time, today we can conduct more than 7 lakh tests per day”, he said. He added, “National Digital Health Mission has been launched. Every Indian will be given a health ID. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India’s health sector. All tests of an individual, every disease, which doctor gave which medicine, reports, all these information will be contained in this one health ID.”

Shri Naqvi said that the world’s largest health care scheme “Modi Care” has become the guarantee of health and well-being of the people. “Modi Care” has covered about 40 per cent of the country’s population. The steps taken by the Government in health care sector during the last 6 years have ensured that despite of huge population, India has been successful in containing the affect of the Corona pandemic to a great extent.

Shri Naqvi said that the Government is making continuous efforts towards modernization of health facilities. 22 new AIIMS and 157 new Medical Colleges are being constructed in the country. In five years, the MBBS and MD seats have been increased for more than 45 thousand students. More than 1.5 lakh “wellness centres” have been started in the villages. These “wellness centres” have helped the villages immensely during the Corona pandemic.

Shri Naqvi said that during this Corona period, the Government provided free ration to more than 80 crore people; about 90 thousand crore rupees were transferred directly into the bank accounts of the needy people. These gigantic measures ensured that the crisis did not convert into calamity.

Shri Naqvi said that more than 1500 Health Care Assistants, who have been trained under skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in treatment of Corona patients. These Health Care Assistants include 50 per cent girls who are assisting in treatment of Corona patients in various hospitals and health care centres across the country. This year, more than 2000 other Health Care Assistants will be trained by the Minority Affairs Ministry.

The Ministry is providing one-year training to Health Care Assistants through various health organisations and reputed hospitals of the country. 16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for Corona affected people. Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses as per their needs.

Shri Naqvi said that the mobile clinic, provided by the Minority Affairs Ministry’s NMDFC under CSR programme, will be operated by Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi to provide latest health facilities to poor, weaker sections. It is equipped with Emergency Multi Para Monitor, Oxygen facility and Auto Loading Stretcher, which are essential and lifesaving facilities for any emergency patient.

Shri Naqvi said that NMDFC has also extended support to Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) Mohali of the Ministry of Defence by providing modified scooters, physiotherapy equipment and other requisite tools & equipment for treatment of soldiers suffering from disabilities during war. These equipment are helping the soldiers living a normal life.

Rev. Anil Couto, Archbishop of Delhi; Shri P.K. Das, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs; Fr. George, Director, Holy Family Hospital; Shri Shahbaz Ali, CMD, NMDFC and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

*****

NB/KGS

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 19

Read this release in: Hindi

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646380