“MUD ON THE ROAD” PILOT PROJECT FOR RUSSELL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURE

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

This year, the Russell Federation of Agriculture (RFA) decided to work in partnership with the Township of Russell to develop a pilot project addressing the danger of mud on the roads caused by agricultural activities. We all know that fall is harvest time and that the weather conditions are not always ideal to work in the fields. Last year, a young woman had a car accident in which a contributing factor may have been mud on the road. That’s why RFA decided to launch this project to help prevent future accidents from happening.

The project provides having two road signs located before and after the entrance of the farm or field where the farm equipment is working. This way, motorists are warned that there may be mud on the road and that they should proceed with caution. It is still the responsibility of the farmer to clean the road per the municipality’s bylaw. The interested farmer must read and sign a rental agreement and then give a deposit for the road signs, which is returned once they bring back the signs.

If you would like more information, you can contact <a

The post “Mud on the Road” pilot project for Russell Federation of Agriculture appeared first on Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

Fonte/Source: https://ofa.on.ca/mud-on-the-road-pilot-project-for-russell-federation-of-agriculture/

