MTU OCEANOGRAPHER ADDRESSES 80 YEARS OF LAKE LEVELS AT HIGH WATER SUMMIT

(AGENPARL) – HOUGHTON (MICHIGAN), mar 28 aprile 2020

Guy Meadows will discuss Michiganâ€™s lake levels from 1938 to present, as well as inform
coastal communities, property owners and community planners at Michiganâ€™s High Water
Summit April 28.

Kelley Christensen

April 27th, 2020 4:47 PMApril 27th, 2020 4:47 PM

Engineer Guy Meadows will discuss Michigan’s lake levels from 1938 to present and inform
coastal communities, property owners and community planners at Michigan’s High Water
Summit April 28.

A second Michigan High Water Summit webinar town hall will focus on Great Lakes shoreline
erosion and permitting. Registration is open and limited to 1,000 attendees. The webinar
is from 5-6:30 p.m. on April 28. Visit the Michigan Department of Environment, Great
Lakes and Energy (EGLE)
high water levels website to register for the webinar and for additional information.

A map depicting the shoreline near Benton Harbor upon which are overlaid lines which show how the shoreline has changed since 1938.
Bluff retreat risk projections near Benton Harbor. The blue line farthest offshore
represents the shoreline in 1938, while the orange line farthest offshore represents
where the bluff was in that year. The next blue and orange lines are where the shoreline
and bluff were in 2016. The hashed red line represents the bluff retreat risk area,
which estimates where the bluff is projected to be in 30 years. Credit: Michigan Tech
Geospatial Research Facility

Guy Meadows is the Michigan Technological University Robbins professor of Sustainable Marine
Engineering and the founding director of the
Great Lakes Research Center. His presentation will center on how lake levels have changed in the past 80 years
and provide information to coastal communities.

Researchers at Michigan Tech’s
Geospatial Research Facility have developed
a web portal where anyone can explore shoreline changes along Michigan’s Great Lakes. Also, Meadows
recently wrote
an article about coastal community resilience for the International Joint Commission newsletter, Great Lakes Connection.

Additional presentations will be made by EGLE staff; Charlie Simon of the U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers Detroit District Regulatory Office; Dan Dietz of Dietz House Moving
of Muskegon; and Brian Majka of GEI Consultants in Grand Rapids. The first High Water
Summit webinar was March 26, and was attended by more than 750 people.

Fonte/Source: https://www.mtu.edu/news/stories/2020/april/mtu-oceanographer-addresses-80-years-of-lake-levels-at-high-water-summit.html

