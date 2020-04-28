(AGENPARL) – HOUGHTON (MICHIGAN), mar 28 aprile 2020

MTU Oceanographer Addresses 80 Years of Lake Levels at High Water Summit Kelley Christensen

April 27th, 2020 4:47 PMApril 27th, 2020 4:47 PM

Engineer Guy Meadows will discuss Michigan’s lake levels from 1938 to present and inform

coastal communities, property owners and community planners at Michigan’s High Water

Summit April 28.

A second Michigan High Water Summit webinar town hall will focus on Great Lakes shoreline

erosion and permitting. Registration is open and limited to 1,000 attendees. The webinar

is from 5-6:30 p.m. on April 28. Visit the Michigan Department of Environment, Great

Lakes and Energy (EGLE)

high water levels website to register for the webinar and for additional information.

Bluff retreat risk projections near Benton Harbor. The blue line farthest offshore

represents the shoreline in 1938, while the orange line farthest offshore represents

where the bluff was in that year. The next blue and orange lines are where the shoreline

and bluff were in 2016. The hashed red line represents the bluff retreat risk area,

which estimates where the bluff is projected to be in 30 years. Credit: Michigan Tech

Geospatial Research Facility

Guy Meadows is the Michigan Technological University Robbins professor of Sustainable Marine

Engineering and the founding director of the

Great Lakes Research Center. His presentation will center on how lake levels have changed in the past 80 years

and provide information to coastal communities.

Researchers at Michigan Tech’s

Geospatial Research Facility have developed

a web portal where anyone can explore shoreline changes along Michigan’s Great Lakes. Also, Meadows

recently wrote

an article about coastal community resilience for the International Joint Commission newsletter, Great Lakes Connection.

Additional presentations will be made by EGLE staff; Charlie Simon of the U.S. Army

Corps of Engineers Detroit District Regulatory Office; Dan Dietz of Dietz House Moving

of Muskegon; and Brian Majka of GEI Consultants in Grand Rapids. The first High Water

Summit webinar was March 26, and was attended by more than 750 people.